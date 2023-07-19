New information on U.S. soldier who ran to North Korea ahead of trip back to Ft. Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. soldier who ran across the border into North Korea is still detained in the country. Travis King was set to be flown from South Korea to Ft. Bliss when he joined a tour group of the North/South Korea border and ran to the northern side.

Sarah Leslie, a tourist from New Zealand, spoke with the Associated Press after everything unfolded.

Leslie said people were just taking photos and not really doing much when suddenly she noticed that there was a man dressed in black running very fast towards the North Korean border.

She even thought King had a friend who was filming him for TikTok.

"And then he didn't stop, and then about that time one of the American soldiers shouted 'get him' and the American and South Korean soldiers chased after him but he was going so fast and so close to the border by that point that they couldn't, they didn't catch him."

After Travis King was detained at the North/South Korean border, the North country test-fired two ballistic missiles into the sea in an apparent protest of a u.s. nuclear-armed submarine in South Korea the previous day, according to the AP.