Texas A&M hires Michael Earley to replace Jim Schlossnagle as baseball coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M has hired Michael Earley to take over as the 21st baseball coach at the school.

Earley was the hitting coach for the Aggies for the past three seasons, helping the team to two College World Series appearances and a national runner-up finish in 2024.

“Michael is a very talented coach and recruiter, but what stood out to me was his character and the relationships he has built with his current and former players,” athletic director Trev Alberts said Sunday in a release. “During our interview process he was really impressive. … I am excited about the future of Aggie baseball.”

Earley is replacing Jim Schlossnagle, who left last week to become the coach at arch-rival Texas. The Aggies will be facing Texas on a regular basis now that the Longhorns are moving from the Big 12 to the SEC next season.

Earley played his college ball at Indiana. He was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 29th round of the 2010 amateur draft. He spent six seasons in the White Sox organization, making it to Triple-A Charlotte.

Before he started at Texas A&M, Earley spent five seasons at Arizona State, including four as the hitting coach.

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity. … Being a part of this university and this program are a dream come true. I will not let you down,” Earley said in a release.

