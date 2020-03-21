Watch LIVE: White House virus task force gives update amid negotiations over $2 trillion relief package

App Breaking News Alert Bar

WASHINGTON, DC -- The White House task force on cornavirus was set to give an update Saturday amid word that the bipartisan economic relief package initially planned to cost around $1 trillion may expand to more than $2 trillion.

Larry Kudlow, the White House's top economic adviser told reporters that the size of the package would be approximately 10% of the county's gross domestic product, calling it a "very large package."

When a reporter noted that 10% would be more than $2 trillion, he replied: "That's correct."

However, White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland later said the final price tag of the stimulus bill may expand "over a trillion dollars large."

"Larry's talking about the combination of what we're doing here, the spending bill and what we're doing here with the stimulus bill, as well as the Federal Reserve," Ueland said.

Negotiations for the bill resumed Saturday morning on Capitol Hill.

"We're working against that very tight clock, very aggressive clock," White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland told reporters before walking into the negotiation room.

That clock was set by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said Friday night he was hoping lawmakers could reach an agreement by midnight, a deadline since extended to Saturday afternoon. To beat the clock, McConnell instructed lawmakers and staff to begin drafting legislation before the deal is locked in place.

Senate Democrats are still pushing to bolster unemployment insurance, which continues to be one of the major sticking points in the negotiations.

McConnell said he was optimistic a deal could be reached on Saturday.