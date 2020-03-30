Watch LIVE: El Paso City Council discusses economic fallout from coronavirus outbreak

App Breaking News Alert Bar

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City Council was holding a special session virtual meeting Monday morning to discuss the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and potentially make changes to the city budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

A presentation prepared for the meeting concludes that the financial impact on the city "will be twice as bad as (the Great Recession of) 2008 and will be sustained for a longer period of time."

The document indicates that the "largest impact will come from decrease in sales taxes, hotel occupancy taxes, bridge crossings, airport traffic, and mass transit," with additional impacts in other areas, including "permits, fines/forfeitures, charges for services."

The proposal calls for the city to "adjust our spending by strategically holding in place with the many capital projects." In addition, the document recommends diverting bridge funds and $6.6 million in environmental fees, which are normally used for street repair, to the general fund.

Below is a copy of the entire presentation. The meeting can be viewed in the video player at the top of this article.