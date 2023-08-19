Skip to Content
App Breaking News Alert Bar

One person seriously injured in central El Paso car crash

KVIA
By
New
Published 5:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police are investigating a car crash that left one person seriously injured Saturday morning.

It happened near Gateway West and Geronimo.

The call for that crash came in at 4:29 a.m.

Emergency dispatch officials tell ABC-7 one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

I-10 Westbound at Geronimo remains closed at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll be sure to keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com with the latest information as it become available.

Article Topic Follows: App Breaking News Alert Bar

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content