One person seriously injured in central El Paso car crash
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police are investigating a car crash that left one person seriously injured Saturday morning.
It happened near Gateway West and Geronimo.
The call for that crash came in at 4:29 a.m.
Emergency dispatch officials tell ABC-7 one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
I-10 Westbound at Geronimo remains closed at this time.
This is a developing story. We'll be sure to keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com with the latest information as it become available.