One person seriously injured in central El Paso car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police are investigating a car crash that left one person seriously injured Saturday morning.

It happened near Gateway West and Geronimo.

The call for that crash came in at 4:29 a.m.

Emergency dispatch officials tell ABC-7 one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

I-10 Westbound at Geronimo remains closed at this time.

