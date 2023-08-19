Police investigating shooting in northeast El Paso

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police are investigating a shooting that took place in northeast El Paso Saturday morning.

It happened at 9519 Dyer Street, not far from Irvin High School.

The call came in at 4:20 a.m.

Police have not released any details regarding victims or possible suspects at this time.

This is a developing story, and ABC-7 is working to learn more about this shooting.

We'll be sure to keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com.

