Large fire breaks out in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department confirms they are responding to a large fire in South-Central El Paso.

The blaze is categorized as a condition 4, requiring the highest level of response from first responders.

The fire is at an apartment complex on Cypress Ave. and Eucalyptus St. which is across the street from Bowie High School.

Officials said the apartment complex is vacant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for update.