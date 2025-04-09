Skip to Content
App Breaking News Alert Bar

More than a dozen borderland students have International Visa revoked

Students walking on the UTEP campus on February 12, 2025.
KVIA
Students walking on the UTEP campus on February 12, 2025.
By
Updated
today at 4:25 PM
Published 4:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The University of Texas at El Paso says 10 students had their visas revoked.

"We became aware of the visa terminations through status changes in the Department of Homeland Security’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program database. UTEP has not received any official notification from DHS about these visa terminations. We are looking at each case individually and we will provide assistance to students as appropriate.”

New Mexico State University confirmed six of their students had their visas revoked by the federal administration.

"In response to the Executive Orders, President Ferme has created a task force that will soon include student representation, in addition to NMSU employees. The objective of this task force is to analyze the impact of the Executive Orders on our operations and on our people, and to find solutions that allow us to continue
fulfilling our land-grant mission, while providing the best support possible for those affected by the different orders."

Article Topic Follows: App Breaking News Alert Bar

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content