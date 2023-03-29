Skip to Content
Tony-award winning musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ makes a stop in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Critically acclaimed Broadway musical 'Dear Evan Hansen' will be playing from March 28th - April 2nd at the Plaza Theatre in downtown El Paso.

The story tackles topics on human connection, mental health, and handling loneliness.

The titular character, Evan Hansen, finds himself struggling to fit in as a high school student, and eventually gets wrapped up in a lie after a classmate takes his own life.

The musical won Best Musical at the 2017 Tony Awards, along with five more wins ands three other nominations.

Playbill.com described 'Dear Evan Hansen' as "the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it."

