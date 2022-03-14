Fox News correspondent hospitalized after being injured in Ukraine

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who had been deployed in recent weeks to cover the war in Ukraine, has been hospitalized after being injured while reporting near Kyiv, the network said on Monday.

“We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds,” Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott said in a memo to employees.

“The safety of our entire our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance,” Scott added. “This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from a war zone.”

Scott said Fox would provide further updates when the network knows more.

“Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers,” Scott wrote in her memo.

Hall started his career as a war correspondent, reporting from the Middle East and Africa and filing reports for several news organizations, including The New York Times, Sunday Times, Agence France-Presse, and BBC.

In 2015, Hall joined Fox as the network’s State Department correspondent. In his role for the network, he has filed reports over the years from dangerous conflict zones, including Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Hall is also the author of “Inside ISIS: The Brutal Rise of a Terrorist Army.”

Hall’s injury comes one day after Brent Renaud, an award-winning American journalist, was killed in the Ukrainian city of Irpin.

Andriy Nebitov, the head of the Kyiv region police, said that Russian forces shot Renaud, adding that “the occupants cynically kill even journalists of international media, who’ve been trying to tell the truth about atrocities of Russian military in Ukraine.”

Another journalist, Juan Arredondo, was also wounded in Ukraine on Sunday.

Press freedom groups have denounced the violence journalists are facing while covering the war. The Committee to Protect Journalists, after the death of Renaud, called on Russian forces to “stop all violence against journalists and other civilians at once.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.