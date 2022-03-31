The Fed’s favorite inflation measure ticked even higher last month

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America’s inflation problem didn’t abate in February, as another key price measure rose to a 40-year high.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 6.4% in February from the same period a year earlier. It was the fastest increase since January 1982, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday.

Stripping out volatile food and energy costs, the index, which measures the inflation on consumer spending, rose 5.4% between February 2022 and 2021. That was the fastest increase since April 1983.

Both measures ticked higher, compared with the January numbers.

Energy prices soared nearly 26% in February as Russia invaded Ukraine and threw global commodities markets for a loop. US oil prices climbed nearly 9% last month and have risen even higher in March. Americans are feeling the effect at the pump.

As for the inflation data, the economic spillover from the Ukraine conflict won’t be confined to just February. Food prices rose 8% in February and are expected to increase throughout the year, as the conflict continues to affect the global food supply chain.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.