New York Times names Joe Kahn as executive editor

Joe Kahn, the managing editor of The New York Times, will succeed Dean Baquet as executive editor in June.

Kahn, a 24-year veteran of the news organization and Baquet’s second in command, was thought to be the favorite for the top Times newsroom job. Publisher A. G. Sulzberger confirmed it in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“Joe brings impeccable news judgment, a sophisticated understanding of the forces shaping the world and a long track record of helping journalists produce their most ambitious and courageous work,” Sulzberger said.

Notably, Baquet will remain with The Times in a new role that has yet to be announced. According to the outlet, Sulzberger said Baquet will “lead an exciting new venture,” but did not elaborate.

Baquet turned 65 last September, an age that has traditionally meant retirement from the Times executive editor post.

“It has been my great honor to lead the best newsroom in the world for the past eight years,” he said in a statement. “I could not be leaving The Times in better hands than with a leader like Joe, who is not only brilliant but humane. I would like to thank the Sulzberger family for their continued dedication to protecting our country’s most powerful engine of independent, investigative journalism.”

Kahn represents stability for The Times during an uncertain period for the news business and the world it covers. He has been managing editor for the past six years. His previous postings have included Beijing, Shanghai and Washington.

As managing editor, Kahn expanded The Times’ operations outside the United States, a move of particular importance as the company seeks digital subscribers from around the world.

“As one of the architects of our digital transformation, Joe’s vision will be crucial as we seek to become even more valuable to readers around the world,” Sulzberger said.

Kahn worked at the Wall Street Journal before moving to The Times in 1998. On Tuesday a former top editor of The Journal, Marcus Brauchli, praised Kahn as a great friend and colleague.

“Kahn is everything a journalist should be: thoughtful, compassionate, deeply read, always willing to consider another side and reason things out in pursuit of truth,” Brauchli wrote on Twitter.

