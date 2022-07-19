Skip to Content
Netflix loses subscribers, but stops the bleeding

<i>Courtesy of Netflix</i><br/>Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler
By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

Netflix reported Tuesday that it lost 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of 2022, a number far lower than its own forecasts, which had projected that the streaming giant would lose two million subscribers.

Investors were clearly happy with the results. Netflix’s stock jumped 8% on Tuesday in after hours trading.

Netflix said it would add another one million subscribers in the third quarter, which were a bit softer than Wall Street expectations.

So with Wall Street, Hollywood and the media world all hyper-focused on Netflix’s subscription numbers, the company momentarily stopped the bleeding during a nightmare year.

This is a developing story.

