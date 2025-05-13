The top baby names of 2024 may look familiar

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

(CNN) — You may recognize 2024’s 20 most popular baby names — nearly all of them have appeared in the rankings before.

Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names in 2024, a position both names have held since 2019, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA), which releases the yearly name rankings.

Since 2019, both the top 10 boys’ and girls’ rankings have remained fairly steady — Noah reliably comes in second for boys, and Emma hovers around the top three for girls. The order varies slightly from year to year, but no new names appeared on the boys’ rankings in 2024. (The last new addition to the boys’ list, Mateo, slid from sixth to seventh this year.)

Sofia replaced Luna as the 10th most popular girls’ name in 2024, though. (An alternate spelling, Sophia, came in sixth.)

The administration also shared less common names whose popularity rose the most in 2024. This year, those names include Truce, Halo and Azaiah on the boys’ side and Ailany, Scottie and Analeia on the girls’ side.

Ailany, which means “chief,” according to the SSA, made a dramatic jump in popularity since 2023, when it first appeared in the top 1,000 baby names — it ranked 805th in 2023 and 101st in 2024. Truce, meanwhile, didn’t appear in the top 1,000 names until 2024.

See the top 20 baby names of 2024 below. The SSA has ranked the remaining 980, too.

