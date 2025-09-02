Man charged with murder after ‘ding dong ditch’ shooting

Originally Published: 02 SEP 25 08:09 ET

By Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder after a “ding dong ditch” shooting left an 11-year-old Houston boy dead Saturday.

Leon Gonzalo Jr. was booked into jail Tuesday morning, Harris County court records show. His address matches the address where someone fatally opened fire at the 11-year-old, whom a witness described as running away from the house when he was shot, according to police.

“Officers were told the male was ringing doorbells of homes in the area and running away,” police said. “A witness stated the male was running from a house, after ringing the doorbell, just prior to suffering a gunshot wound.”

The boy’s name has not been publicly released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

