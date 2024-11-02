Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

3 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue employees resign as investigation into fatal training exercise continues

By
New
Published 1:19 PM

By Kevin Boulandier

Click here for updates on this story

    VIRGINIA GARDENS, Florida (WSVN) — Three Miami-Dade Fire Rescue employees have turned in their resignations to the department amid an investigation into a fatal training tragedy.

The investigation stems from a June exercise at a three-story building in Virginia Gardens that took a deadly turn.

Firefighters were in the middle of their training exercise when someone added too much fuel to what should’ve been a small tar pot fire meant for demonstration.

A firefighter’s son, 28-year-old Fabian Camero, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries a day later.

Detectives said the 28-year-old was not a firefighter.

Fabian’s father, Francisco Camero, was one of the three people placed on administrative duty in August following the tragedy.

In a statement, MDFR confirmed the resignations:

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) confirms that three employees have resigned, effective Oct. 30, 2024, while an investigation is still ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content