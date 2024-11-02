Mother holds out hope after daughter injured in shooting fights for her life

By Caroline Foreback

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mother is holding onto hope after her 19-year-old daughter was shot multiple times near Baltimore’s Federal Hill.

Roxanne Spath got a call early Sunday that every mother fears.

Her daughter, 19-year-old Cameron Holt, was injured in a shooting in Federal Hill.

Holt is fighting for her life at shock trauma where Spath told WJZ she is holding onto hope that her daughter will recover.

“Families should not be going through this,” Spath said. “We shouldn’t have to worry that if our kids go out, it might be the last time we see them.”

Spath said her daughter is stable, but it’s touch and go.

“We’re just holding on to hope for that one small ounce that I can at least hear her voice,” Spath said.

Celebrating family gender reveal

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, police responded to a shooting on W. Hamberg Street where they found Holt, from Anne Arundel County, had been shot. A 28-year-old man was also shot.

Spath said Holt attended a family gender reveal party on Saturday and then went out with her sister and cousin to celebrate.

“We still do not know who did this and why they did this,” Spath said. “For Cameron, we want answers, but above all, we want her back laughing and joking as she heads out to walk her dog.”

Spath said Holt’s family, friends and her beloved emotional support dog Rein have been by her side in shock trauma since the shooting.

In the meantime, Spath is determined to be her daughter’s voice by demanding an end to senseless gun violence.

“If it were someone she loved lying where she is, she would say enough is enough,” Spath said.

“They robbed her of many things”

Spath said her daughter was looking forward to celebrating her nephew’s first Halloween and continuing her career working with children with disabilities.

No arrests have been made.

“They robbed her of many things she wanted but you won’t rob her of her heart and soul,” Spath said.

