Celebrating Excellence: The Asian Chamber of Commerce 2024 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards Gala

By Francis Page, Jr.

November 3, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Style Magazine proudly congratulates the Asian Chamber of Commerce Houston (ACC), led by Executive Director Sydney Dao, for hosting an inspiring 2024 Awards Gala! This exceptional evening celebrated the chamber’s dedication to uplifting Houston’s Asian business community. With honorees, influential leaders, and a dazzling fashion show, the night was a testament to Houston’s vibrant spirit. Special recognition goes to Linda Toyota, recipient of the 2024 Community Ambassador Award, whose long-standing historic support has been instrumental to the Asian Chamber of Commerce’s growth and success. Linda’s unwavering dedication and countless contributions have fortified the chamber’s mission, making her a cherished figure in Houston’s business and nonprofit sectors. The gala also honored several outstanding leaders. Washington Ho received the Entrepreneur of the Year award, celebrating his entrepreneurial achievements, while Sumit Dalwadi, MBA, and his family business, Dalwadi Hospitality Management, took home the Enterprise of the Year title. The late Glen Gondo, a cherished community advocate, was posthumously awarded the Legacy Award, and Phillips 66 earned the Corporate Champion title for its commitment to community engagement. A keynote by Helen Beaudreau, Executive Director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, highlighted the importance of diversity and representation, inspiring a renewed commitment to empowering all communities. Adding a flair of style, fashion designer Chloe Dao wowed the audience with a vibrant fashion show that paid homage to the richness of Asian culture. Her showcase was a perfect reflection of the creativity and innovation that define Houston’s diverse communities. Community Partners and Champions An array of prominent organizations supported the gala, including the Houston Hospitality Alliance, Philippine American Chamber of Commerce-Texas, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Leadership Houston, University of Houston, CenterPoint Energy, U.S. Bank, and the City of Houston Office of Business Opportunity. This collective presence underscored Houston’s collaborative spirit. Notable attendees included Gabriela Smith, MBA; Sineria Ordóñez; Sara Lujan Donatto, MBA; Brandi Harleaux; Ted Irving; Maya Houston; Vicki Semander; Gary ILAGAN; Jonathan Horowitz; Jagdip Ahluwalia; Brian Lee, PE; Ray Kwan; Adrian Collins; Cindy Dinh; Milton Thibodeaux; Bob Nelson; Tisha Mesa, MBA, MSET; Francis Page Jr.; Claudia A.; Imran Khan; Jennifer Knesek; and Victor Lee. Their commitment to Houston’s success reflects the diversity and strength of the city’s business community. A Night of Connection and Celebration The ACC Awards Gala was not just a night of awards but a celebration of resilience, community, and the boundless potential of Houston’s Asian business leaders. Through Linda Toyota’s historic support and ACC’s continued efforts, the chamber remains a pillar of Houston’s thriving economy. Houston Style Magazine celebrates ACC’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and prosperous Houston and eagerly anticipates future milestones with this inspiring organization.

