Quincy Jones: Family, Marriages, and Children – The Heart of a Musical Legend

November 4, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — While Quincy Jones is celebrated for his groundbreaking work in music and entertainment, his personal life also paints a rich tapestry. Over the years, Quincy’s relationships and family dynamics have been as diverse and influential as his career. He married three times, each union bringing new joy, challenges, and children who would go on to carve their own paths in the world. Here’s a closer look at his marriages, children, and where each of them is today, reflecting Quincy’s legacy not only as an artist but also as a father.

First Marriage: Jeri Caldwell (1957 – 1966)

Quincy’s first marriage was to his high school sweetheart, Jeri Caldwell, whom he married in 1957. This marriage marked the beginning of Quincy’s journey into fatherhood, as the couple welcomed their daughter, Jolie Jones. However, Quincy’s demanding career and travels eventually took a toll, leading to their divorce in 1966.

Jolie Jones: Quincy’s eldest daughter, Jolie, grew up immersed in the entertainment world but chose a different path, becoming an environmental activist, model, and actress. She is known for her advocacy work in sustainable living and environmental issues, especially around organic food and children’s health. Jolie continues her work in Los Angeles, balancing her environmental passion with occasional public appearances honoring her father’s legacy.

Second Marriage: Ulla Andersson (1967 – 1974)

In 1967, Quincy married Swedish model Ulla Andersson, with whom he had two children, Martina Jones and Quincy Jones III. This was a vibrant time in Quincy’s life, with the couple traveling internationally, influenced by both Ulla’s Swedish roots and Quincy’s Hollywood fame. The marriage ended in divorce in 1974, but Quincy maintained a close relationship with both children.

Martina Jones: Martina followed in her mother’s footsteps and pursued a career in modeling. Known for her striking features and international appeal, she has also dabbled in photography, capturing moments that reflect her multicultural heritage. Today, Martina lives a quieter life but is active on social media, sharing memories of her father and occasionally speaking on panels about her family’s legacy. Quincy Jones III (QD3): Known professionally as QD3, Quincy Jones III is a successful music producer, film producer, and entrepreneur. He founded QD3 Entertainment, producing several popular hip-hop documentaries like The Freshest Kids and Beef. Quincy III inherited his father’s love for music but focused on hip-hop and digital media, building a unique reputation in the industry. He is currently based in Los Angeles and remains close to his father’s legacy, carrying on the Jones name in entertainment.

Third Marriage: Peggy Lipton (1974 – 1990)

Quincy’s third and perhaps most publicized marriage was with actress Peggy Lipton, best known for her roles in The Mod Squad and Twin Peaks. The couple had two daughters, Rashida Jones and Kidada Jones, both of whom have made names for themselves in the entertainment industry. Despite the end of their marriage in 1990, Quincy and Peggy remained friends until her passing in 2019.

Kidada Jones: A successful fashion designer, model, and actress, Kidada is known for her work with The Walt Disney Company, where she created the Kidada for Disney Couture line. She has also designed for major brands and maintains a strong presence in fashion and design. Kidada continues to live in Los Angeles and remains close to her sister, Rashida, often sharing memories of their father and supporting his legacy in her own way. Rashida Jones: Rashida is perhaps the most publicly recognized of Quincy’s children, known for her acting roles in Parks and Recreation and The Office, as well as her writing and production work. In addition to acting, Rashida has produced documentaries, including Quincy (2018), a Netflix documentary about her father’s life and career, which she co-directed with Alan Hicks. Rashida is also an outspoken advocate on social issues, blending her creative career with a strong voice in media. She currently resides in Los Angeles and continues to work in film and television.

Other Relationships and Children

Beyond his marriages, Quincy had relationships that blessed him with two more daughters.

Rachel Jones (with dancer Carol Reynolds): Rachel Jones has chosen to live a more private life, away from the public eye. While not involved in entertainment directly, she has remained close to her family, celebrating her father’s accomplishments quietly. Rachel is known to be supportive of her siblings and occasionally participates in family events honoring Quincy’s legacy. Kenya Kinski-Jones (with actress Nastassja Kinski): Kenya is a well-known fashion model who has worked with major brands like Calvin Klein, Stella McCartney, and Vogue. She has a striking presence in the fashion industry and often highlights her multicultural heritage. Kenya shares a close bond with her father and speaks fondly of the impact he’s had on her career and personal values. Currently based in Los Angeles, Kenya continues her modeling career and often posts tributes to Quincy on social media.

A Father’s Legacy Through His Children

Quincy Jones’ family is a testament to his diverse and impactful life. His children have all found ways to honor their father’s legacy, whether through music, fashion, environmental activism, or film. While each has carved their own unique path, Quincy’s influence is evident in their values, their creative pursuits, and their dedication to making a positive impact.

From his eldest daughter, Jolie, to his youngest, Kenya, Quincy’s children reflect different facets of his personality and talents. Through them, his legacy continues to thrive, ensuring that his contributions to music, entertainment, and culture remain alive for future generations.

Houston Style Magazine readers, as we remember Quincy Jones, we not only celebrate a musical titan but also honor the family he nurtured, the values he instilled, and the legacy he leaves behind in the hands of his talented children.

