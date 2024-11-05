Houston Area Urban League’s Visions of Tomorrow – Celebrating the Next 55 Years: The 56th Annual Equal Opportunity Day Gala

By Francis Page, Jr.

November 5, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Style Magazine is thrilled to spotlight one of the city’s most impactful and eagerly awaited events, the Houston Area Urban League’s (HAUL) 56th Annual Equal Opportunity Day Gala, set to dazzle on Saturday, December 14, 2024. Taking place at the esteemed Hilton Americas Houston, this year’s gala—appropriately themed “Visions of Tomorrow: Celebrating The Next 55 Years”—promises an evening of inspiration, elegance, and energetic performances.

With Grammy Award-winning singer Chrisette Michele headlining, the event is set to echo with soulful renditions of her best-loved hits. Guests will also be treated to the smooth sounds of Cupid, who will kick off the night with his iconic “Cupid Shuffle,” inviting attendees to join in for a feel-good dance experience that will set the tone for a memorable night.

Beyond the entertainment, the evening will honor some of Houston’s most influential leaders. Steve Kean, President and CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership, will be celebrated for his enduring contributions to Houston’s economy and his commitment to fostering civic growth. Kean’s background includes his impactful tenure as CEO of Kinder Morgan, one of North America’s energy giants, showcasing his expertise and dedication to advancing Houston’s economic foundation.

“For over five decades, the Equal Opportunity Day Gala has been a beacon of hope, bringing our community together to support meaningful change,” says Judson W. Robinson III, President and CEO of HAUL. “This event honors individuals and organizations that shape Houston’s future, expanding opportunities and building a better tomorrow.”

Last year’s gala saw nearly 1,000 of Houston’s top corporate leaders, philanthropists, and elected officials come together, underscoring the event’s significance on Houston’s social calendar. Funds raised directly fuel HAUL’s programs across workforce development, education, health, wellness, housing, and social justice, serving thousands across Greater Houston each year.

This year’s event leadership includes Morris Smith, Vice President of Public Affairs at Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, as Gala Chair, alongside Myrtle Jones, Senior Vice President of Tax at Halliburton, serving as Honorary Chair. Coca-Cola’s commitment as the Event Title Sponsor aligns seamlessly with HAUL’s mission of fostering an inclusive and prosperous community for all Houstonians.

The evening’s theme, “Visions of Tomorrow,” is more than just a motto. It reflects HAUL’s ambitious vision for Houston, underscoring a relentless commitment to empowering communities, broadening economic opportunities, and creating a legacy of advancement and equity.

Houston Style Magazine readers, for those looking to make a lasting impact, sponsorship opportunities are still available. This is a chance to be part of an incredible night while supporting vital services and programs that HAUL delivers across Greater Houston. Visit: HAUL’s website for more information, or contact Anita Bates, HAUL’s Director of Fund Development & Communications, email at: abates@haul.org or 713-393-8700.

About the Houston Area Urban League

Since its founding in 1968, the Houston Area Urban League has been an unwavering pillar in the community, advocating for social justice and providing indispensable services to people of all backgrounds. Through its seven core programs—spanning education, workforce development, housing, health and wellness, social justice, and entrepreneurship—HAUL addresses the needs of economically disadvantaged residents across Greater Houston, helping to create a more equitable and empowered community.

This gala isn’t just another night out; it’s a celebration of progress, community, and the promise of what lies ahead. Houston Style Magazine invites you to be part of this extraordinary event, where Houston’s trailblazers and change-makers will gather under one roof, united by a vision of a fairer and brighter future for all.

