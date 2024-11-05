Respiratory therapists create disposable hijabs for Muslim health care workers

By Kirsten Mitchell

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a challenge facing health care workers. There’s a lack of personal protective equipment for Muslim women.

Now, two Minnesota respiratory therapists are breaking barriers in the health care world, by filling that need and creating disposable, hygienic hijabs.

Firaoli Adam and Yasmin Samatar first met while studying respiratory care at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.

“She didn’t know it yet, but she was going to be my best friend,” said Adam. The first-generation students went on to become respiratory therapists. They’ve worked on travel assignments in hospitals across the country, but faced similar challenges wearing their hijabs.

“I remember going in, and the operating room is a sterile environment. You have to keep very sterile, so having your hijab this long all over the place is not something that’s ideal because you’re bringing infection into the room,” said Samatar.

They had nothing to cover their hijab, and resorted to tucking it in and bringing multiple hijabs to work to change between patients and before returning home to their families after work. The pandemic exasperated the problem as personal protective equipment became more critical.

“They had a beard cover. We looked at each other like, ‘They have a beard cover even?! Why not a hijab cover? Something has to be out there,'” Adam said.

They didn’t find many options, so they set out to be the solution, launching Mawadda, a company that makes disposable hygienic hijabs.

“Diversity and inclusion is very important. We’re already stressed, we work in a stressful environment helping other people. Why not get the support? It’s also about infection prevention,” Adam said.

Since launching Mawadda in 2022, they’ve received requests from workers and hospitals from across the country and beyond. They hope more hospitals in Minnesota will get on board too. “Having the hijab there, you are telling a Muslim woman you are supported in this hospital and your voice and presence is valued, that sort of empowers you,” Samatar said.

Next year, they’re launching a modest scrub line with skirts, dresses and more. They said they hope Muslim women can feel more empowered, comfortable and confident on the job.

“Muslim women are as amazing as any other woman and I just want them to go out there and do their job and save lives,” Adam said.

