90-year-old woman celebrates last time working polls after 60 years

By Remi Murrey

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WEWS) — As Election Day comes to an end, so does the service of one woman who said she’s been working as a poll worker for more than 60 years.

“There’s something about the Election Day that brings us all together,” said 90-year-old Dorothy Safo.

Safo told News 5 she’s been working as a poll worker at different Northeast Ohio polling locations like Canterbury Elementary School in Cleveland Heights.

When we asked Safo to tell us the best part of her job, she said it was the people.

Even Steve Zabor, who’s also a poll worker, said the energy Safo brings is special.

“Every once in a while, I think about stopping because it’s a long, long day but to see somebody like Dorothy, who stays here all day and works through it and has her attitude, yes, it makes me think very seriously about continuing,” said Steve Zabor, a poll worker at Canterbury Elementary School.

“I wouldn’t have changed these 65 years that I’ve done this for anything,” said Safo.

Safo told News 5 that Tuesday would be her last time working the polls before she said she takes a break and focuses more on herself.

