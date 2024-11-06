Retired firefighters preserve history by restoring vintage fire trucks

By Bri Pacelli

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — A group of retired Southern Arizona firefighters has turned its passion for car restoration into a mission to preserve the fire service’s history.

Ten men meet each week to restore vintage trucks. They said they do the hard work, in part, to keep old trucks running so future generations can always have these critical machines nearby, if they’re ever needed.

Since 2006, the retirees have come to spend three hours a week inside a southside Tucson warehouse. For retired captain Brian Fitzgerald, it’s more than just a hobby. He said it’s a way to stay connected with the service and find a new way to contribute positively to his community. “It’s just great to still be part of the department, even though we’re retired,” Fitzgerald said.

Being a part of the restoration project also gives the former active firemen a chance to relive memories on the job. “It’s a great dynamic with the guys here,” retired assistant chief Ted Geare said. “It’s almost like being back at the fire station.”

Over the last 18 years, the group has restored three trucks. Two of the trucks are on display at Tucson Fire Station 1. The third can be found at the Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum.

The group’s currently working on a 1930 American LaFrance fire truck known as a ‘quad,’ which carries water, hoses, ladders and a pump. They hope to have this project done in two years.

Geare said he recalled seeing one of the restored truck models in use early in his career. Fitzgerald also shared a memory of driving one of the restored trucks around downtown Tucson. “I felt goosebumps” Fitzgerald said, “because I was driving this truck on the same street it drove on 100 years before.”

