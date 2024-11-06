Sylvester Turner Steps Up to Succeed Sheila Jackson Lee in Texas’s 18th Congressional District with Landslide Win

By Burt Levine

November 6, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston has spoken, and change is on the horizon. Former Mayor Sylvester Turner clinched a decisive victory in Tuesday’s election, securing 70 percent of the vote to succeed the late Sheila Jackson Lee in Texas’s 18th Congressional District. Turner, a familiar and beloved face in Houston politics, will officially take the oath of office on January 3. The former mayor’s extensive experience and deep ties to the community are sure to bring both continuity and fresh perspectives to Congress, building on Jackson Lee’s legacy of nearly three decades. Jackson Lee, who served the district since 1994, was a tireless advocate for Houston’s residents. Following her untimely passing in June, her daughter Erica Carter ran to fill her mother’s unexpired term, winning 68 percent of the vote. Carter’s interim term through the end of the year symbolizes both tribute and tenacity, marking a continuation of the family’s commitment to public service in Texas. Diversity and Progress: A Powerful Showing for Houston’s Representatives Elsewhere, Houston continued to make history with a series of groundbreaking wins that celebrated both diversity and achievement: • Sylvia Garcia, Houston’s trailblazing Latina in Congress, was re-elected with 65.17 percent in Texas’s 29th Congressional District. • Wesley Hunt emerged victorious with 63.29 percent in Texas’s 38th Congressional District, marking him as west Houston’s first African American Congressman. The Texas Senate race saw impressive results as well. Carol Alvarado, a respected Latina leader, won re-election with 62.88 percent, and Molly Cook triumphed with 61.77 percent to take over Senate District 15, filling the seat of Mayor John Whitmire. Historic Firsts in Fort Bend and Beyond In Fort Bend County, voters celebrated an inspiring milestone with Ron Reynolds winning 70 percent of the vote as the county’s first African American State Representative in District 27. Meanwhile, Dr. Suleman Lalani made history as Fort Bend County’s first Muslim American State Representative with a 56 percent win in District 76. The achievements continued with Charles Cunningham earning 62 percent of the vote as Kingwood, Humble, and Atascocita’s first African American State Representative. Alma Allen was re-elected unopposed in her state representative role, as were several other Houston area representatives, including Senfronia Thompson, Harold Dutton, Anna Hernandez, Mary Ann Perez, and Christina Morales. A Narrow Margin in the Judicial Races The judicial races, marked by intense competition, highlighted the importance of every single vote. Cheryl Elliott Thornton edged out her opponent with 50.46 percent, while Bruce Bain, Lillian Henny Alexander, Linda Garcia, and Edward Krenek each secured close victories around the 50 percent mark in district judge races across Harris and Fort Bend counties. In a similar vein, Christian Menefee made history by winning 50.44 percent of the vote to become Harris County’s first African American County Attorney. Ed Gonzalez was re-elected as Harris County Sheriff with 53.11 percent, while Eric Fagan was confirmed as Fort Bend County’s first African American Sheriff since the 1880s with 50.07 percent. New Faces in Tax Assessment and County Leadership Harris and Fort Bend counties also saw historic changes in their tax assessor-collector roles. Annette Ramirez won her race with 51.10 percent, making her Harris County’s first Hispanic Tax Assessor-Collector. Over in Fort Bend, Carmen Turner achieved a similar milestone, winning 50.26 percent to become the county’s first African American Tax Assessor-Collector. Long-standing public servants like Wanda Adams, who ran unopposed for Justice of the Peace in Precinct 7, and James “Smokie” Phillips for Precinct 7 Constable, were also re-elected, underscoring their ongoing dedication to Houston. Looking Ahead: The Road to December Houston’s commitment to representative democracy doesn’t stop here. Monia Riley took 80.52 percent for Missouri City Council District A, and a runoff is set for December 14 between Joanna Ouderkirk and Shad Bogany for District C. The future of Houston’s leadership is bright and brimming with diverse voices and perspectives. Celebrating the Houston Spirit Houston continues to champion diversity, progress, and representation. As the city welcomes new leaders and honors the legacies of the past, it’s clear that Houston’s spirit is more resilient and inclusive than ever. This election’s results reflect a city committed to forging paths and celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures, backgrounds, and perspectives that make it unique. Houston Style Magazine proudly celebrates the success of these trailblazers, recognizing their achievements and the promise they hold for a thriving future in Texas. #TeamStyleMag #HSM

