Girl, 11, killed after being struck by boat propeller on lake

By Samantha Roesler , Zitlali Solache

Click here for updates on this story

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — An 11-year-old girl tragically died Saturday night while boating on Lake Osborne in Palm Beach County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirms.

According to a preliminary FWC investigation, two adults and three minors were on board a 20-foot pontoon boat that was on plane. However, the bow of the vessel dropped suddenly, ejecting the 11-year-old into the water.

The propeller of the boat then struck the child.

The 11-year-old was recovered from the water and taken to shore but died from her injuries.

Luke Price and his friends said they’ve witnessed a handful of boating accidents on those waters. He said the tragic accident shifts his perspective.

“We’ve been out in the water since we were born so obviously, we can get to the point where we’re too comfortable and that’s not what you want out here,” Price said. “Anything can happen, always take precautions.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.