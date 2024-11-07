Man who beat classmate to death as teen granted parole after 37 years

By Mary Saladna and Veronica Haynes

CANTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Massachusetts man convicted as a teen of killing a 14-year-old classmate “for the heck of it” in Canton has been granted parole — 37 years after he was sent to prison.

Rod Matthews was convicted in 1988 of second-degree murder in the November 1986 beating death of 14-year-old Shaun Ouillette, who he lured into the woods and bludgeoned with a baseball bat. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Matthews faced a parole board for the fifth time in June, and on Wednesday, parole was granted.

According to court documents, in late October 1986, then-14-year-old Matthews told two classmates that he “wanted to know what it was like to kill someone.” Matthews decided to kill Ouillette because he “would be easy to get to and he probably would be the least missed … (because he) didn’t have many friends,” according to court documents.

On Nov. 20, Matthews invited Ouillette to his house after school and suggested that they go into the woods to build a fort. While in the woods, Matthews repeatedly hit Ouillette in the head with a baseball bat, crushing his skull.

Matthews told his friend about the murder and showed the friend the teen’s body. When the friend asked why he killed Ouillette, Matthews said, “Just for the heck of it,” according to court documents.

The friend told another friend about the murder, and that friend was also taken to see the body, according to court documents. Matthews then threatened the two friends, saying that they might be his next victims if they told anyone about the murder, according to court documents.

In early December 1986, a friend sent an anonymous letter to the police, stating that Matthews killed Ouillette and described the location of the body, which was found on Dec. 11. Matthews was arrested two days later.

Matthews was the first juvenile in Massachusetts to be tried on murder charges in adult court. His age at the time of the murder and “the attributes of youth that distinguish juvenile homicide offenders from similarly situated adult offenders” were considered in the board’s decision.

“Given his age at the time of the offense and the nature of the crime, the Board has required intensive rehabilitative programming to address his needs, which he has completed and benefitted from,” the board wrote in its decision.

The board added that Matthews has had no violence during his incarceration and has no history of substance abuse.

At the time of his trial, Matthews’ lawyers argued insanity and Ritalin fueled his psychosis. Mathews said in previous parole bids that years of psychotherapy made him understand what made him kill, and he’s learned to control his anger.

“Since his last hearing (in 2021), Mr. Matthews has completed several additional programs that increased his insight, empathy, and appreciation for the harm he has caused the victims and the community. Mr. Matthews was working as a medical companion six days a week assisting the most vulnerable population with their daily living needs,” the board noted.

Ouillette’s mother, Jeanne Quinn, said she learned of the board’s decision Wednesday morning from a victim’s advocate and was “stunned.” She said the news has left her and her family shaken.

“You could knock me over with a feather,” she said.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office argued against paroling Matthews.

“After hearing strong opposition from the victim’s family, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, and Canton Chief of Police Helena Rafferty, a majority of the parole board, in a 4 to 3 vote, found Rod Matthews ‘demonstrated a level of rehabilitation that would make his release compatible with the welfare of society,'” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Once released on parole, Matthews will face curfews, electronic monitoring and mental health counseling, among other conditions. He must also stay away from the victim’s family.

“I can’t believe it, I just can’t find words,” Quinn said. “There is such thing as evil and I believe he is evil.”

Quinn said she has found it in her heart to forgive Matthews, but does believe he is still dangerous.

“I am frightened right down to my socks, I’m frightened,” she said. “That really bothers me that they let that go through.”

Quinn said she still remembers the letter she wrote about her son which she read in court all those years ago.

“If I could only turn back time for maybe just one day, then I would tell you all those things I never got to say. If I could only turn back time for maybe just one hour, then I would bring you home to me, for I would have the power. Dear God … if I could only turn back time.”

