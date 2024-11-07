Police identify four of five who died after Mesa plane crash near Falcon Field

By Web Staff

MESA, Arizona (KNXV) — Mesa officials say five people have died after a plane crash near Falcon Field on Tuesday afternoon in Mesa.

Police say the crash happened near Greenfield and McKellips roads.

Aerial footage showed the plane of fire and at least one damaged vehicle that was involved.

On Wednesday morning, Mesa police released the names of the four people on the plane that died in the crash.

They were identified as 43-year-old Spencer Lindahl, 48-year-old Rustin Randall, 44-year-old Drew Kimball, 12-year-old Graham Kimball.

The flight-tracking website, FlightRadar24, showed the flight was on its way to Provo when it crashed.

ABC15 viewer Terri Fairfield was hiking at Usery Mountain Regional Park when she saw the smoke minutes after the crash.

The driver of the vehicle who also died has not yet been identified.

It is not yet known what led up to the crash.

The NTSB is now investigating the crash.

