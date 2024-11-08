Skip to Content
Family stunned after finding naked man living under home

Published 4:11 PM

By Julie Sharp

    EL SERENO, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Police took a naked man into custody early Friday morning after a 93-year-old woman heard loud noises and banging sounds from under her El Sereno home.

The grandma, who lives alone, told her family for months that she had been hearing noises from under her home. Her grandson said he thought it was probably an animal.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, the family heard the loud banging sounds from under grandma’s home on Locke Avenue, near Huntington Drive, and decided to call police.

When Los Angeles Police officers arrived, they found a man under the house, who refused to come out for several hours, the grandson told KCAL News. He said officers used gas to finally get the man to surrender around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The woman’s grandson said officers found blankets and food under the house, and they suspect he had been coming in at night and leaving in the morning. The Los Angeles Police Department referred to the incident as a “barricaded suspect.”

