Hit-and-run driver runs over pedestrian multiple times in Fairfield, killing them

By Lindsay Weber

Click here for updates on this story

FAIRFIELD, California (KCRA) — A Fairfield resident was arrested for murder after hitting a pedestrian and proceeding to run over them multiple times on Thursday morning, according to Fairfield police.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the Solano Town Center’s northside parking lot, officials said.

The police department said 25-year-old Vakautakava Tangitau was driving a white Dodge pickup truck when the crash happened. After driving over the victim multiple times, he drove away from the scene.

The pedestrian died from his injuries at the scene.

A witness followed Tangitau and called the police. Officers stopped the driver in the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue, and he was taken into custody.

Officials said Tangitau was known to officers due to previous mental health calls.

Tangitau was booked into the Solano County Jail for murder.

The motive remains under investigation, and the victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at the Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7300.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.