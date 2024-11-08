Mother pleads for bus stop changes after her daughter is hurt in crash

By Pooja Lodhia

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A mother is demanding change after her 11-year-old was hurt while waiting for her bus in Fort Bend County.

The bus stop is in a ditch with no nearby sidewalks in Fresno near Highway 6 and 521.

On Oct. 23, the kids were all at the stop, ready to catch the bus.

“The truck was coming this way, the car was coming this way,” Kelly Johnson described. “When the truck T-boned the car, the car flipped and landed in the ditch. In the process, it knocked down the sign and hit my daughter.”

Johnson’s daughter, Zariah, ended up in the hospital for three days.

She still has multiple fractures and a cast on her arm.

“I don’t want another parent to go through what my family is going through because it’s really hard,” Johnson said. “What if my daughter would have died? What is it going to take? Somebody to die? I would like safety for all of the children.”

Johnson said she wasn’t getting answers, so ABC13 called the district on her behalf.

District officials now say they will be changing the bus route by next week to ensure student safety.

Eyewitness News is still waiting on details about those changes.

“I want the city to do something. I want the district to do something,” Johnson said. “We’re here to protect our children, and if this is how far I have to go to get my voice heard.”

