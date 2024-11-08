Shreveport man guilty in the deaths of mother, daughter

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport man was convicted of manslaughter and numerous firearms charges in Caddo District Court Wednesday in the deaths of a local mother and daughter as he led police on a high speed chase last year.

The six-man, six-woman jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.’s court deliberated about an hour before returning its guilty-as-charged verdict against Terrance Malik Dangerfield, 26, of Shreveport, on two charges of manslaughter, one count of possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance (second offense) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Over the course of the trial, the District Attorney’s office called 14 witnesses to prove that the defendant killed Faith Alexander, 31, and her 4-year-old daughter Amelia Ellis on Jan. 10, 2023.

The hit-and-run car crash happened on state Highway 3132 and Walker Road. Dangerfield drove erratically as he got off at the Walker Road when a patrol officer attempted to stop him.

Dangerfield ran a red light and T-boned Alexander’s vehicle at high speed, then ran away. Dangerfield’s car was found to hold around two pounds of marijuana and two firearms.

Dangerfield will return for sentencing Dec. 12. Prosecutors plan to file a multiple offender bill through which Dangerfield can receive an enhanced sentence.

If he is found to be a fourth-time felony offender, he will face a sentence of at least 40 years and up to life on each manslaughter conviction.

Assistant District Attorneys Christopher Bowman and Kodie Smith prosecuted Dangerfield, who was defended by Greg Johnson.

