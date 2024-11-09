Woman helps connect neighbors with packages dumped by delivery drivers



By Mike Sullivan

DUXBURY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — It’s always nice to get a delivery, as long as it shows up at your house. More than a dozen packages were found thrown along the streets and in the woods of Duxbury and Kingston. Police say it’s the work of disgruntled shipping employees.

“I think we all have bad days. We are human; however, you do have to think about how your actions impact other people,” said Kaelin Andrews.

Her mother-in-law found roughly ten of the packages on Lake Shore Drive in Duxbury. “She told me they were found just thrown on the side of the road at the end of the street, like almost in the woods,” Andrews said.

Since the discovery, they have been using social media to connect the shipments with their owners. A few of the packages are from The Farmer’s Dog, while others are from Walmart and Nordstrom.

“Luckily, obviously a lot of people contacted me, and we left them right outside, and they came and picked them up and people were really thankful,” said Andrews. “I saw that someone else had posted that they found some.”

Kingston police say the packages were being delivered by a company called OnTrac. Police say one or more drivers quit that day, and in response dumped packages all around both towns.

At this time, Kingston police say no charges are being filed. WBZ reached out to OnTrac for comment, but we have yet to hear back.

