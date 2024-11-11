13-year-old sole survivor of deadly Bodega Bay boating trip describes ordeal, last moment with dad

By Lauren Martinez

SAN JOSE, California (KGO) — Juladi Khammoungkhoune, Jude for short, is the only survivor of a deadly boat trip he went on with his father and other family members.

“He was a pretty funny guy and he was there for us, and he would do anything – especially for our family,” Jude said.

Surrounded by family in his San Jose home, the 13-year-old described what happened last weekend.

“It was very cold and windy,” Jude said.

While crabbing in Bodega Bay, their boat capsized, sending all six people overboard into the cold water.

Wearing a life jacket, Jude said he crawled into a cooler.

His father was also hanging on, until he let go so Jude could reach the shore faster.

“It was pretty terrifying to see my dad go too soon,” Jude said.

It took hours before Jude reached the beach in the pitch black darkness.

“So, I prayed to Jesus Christ and all of my family members that I can make it out alive, and get to see my family and everybody that I know,” Jude said.

Feeling tired, Jude said he slept on the shore and waited until daylight before walking to get help.

For days, rescue crews have searched for his father Prasong, his uncle Johnny, Johnny’s two sons, and a family friend. The body of one of Johnny’s son’s has been found.

Through this time of grief and uncertainty, Jude is remaining positive.

“It kind of set in and it was like a good dream because I actually wanted to see my family again, and it’s a really good thing I’m back with my family cause I’m happy to see my family and every one of my family members are supporting me throughout this journey without my father,” Jude said.

One of those family members is his auntie Shanice.

“I focus on the kids to try to see what their needs are and how they’re going to make it,” Shanice Khammoungkhoune said.

The family created a GoFundMe. Jude’s father was their main provider.

Jude showed us photos of his family. With a wall full of his father’s fishing rods, Jude plans to return to the water one day and continue doing something they loved together.

“I at least get to see- to live a longer life,” Jude said.

A vigil will be held in Bodega Bay next weekend.

