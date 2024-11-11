Coast Guard searches for missing sailboat off New England coast

By Veronica Haynes

CHATHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing sailboat with one person aboard off the New England coast.

The 48-foot “Alchemist” was last heard from on Nov. 7, the Coast Guard said. Its last known location was near Pleasant Bay off Chatham, Massachusetts.

The boat has a green hull and white top or bimini.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 866-842-1560.

