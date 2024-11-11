Delta plane clips catering truck while taxiing to gate at Sacramento International Airport

By Cecilio Padilla

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A Delta Air Lines plane clipped a catering truck while taxiing at Sacramento International Airport, officials say.

In a statement from Delta, officials say flight 904 from Atlanta had landed at SMF on Monday and was taxiing to the gate.

The right wing of the plane then clipped a vendor catering truck, officials say.

There were 178 passengers and six crew members on board, Delta says. No injuries were reported.

Delta says the plane, a 737-900, is now being repaired. It was scheduled to depart at 3 p.m. for a flight back to Atlanta, but that flight is now delayed by at least two-and-a-half hours.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.