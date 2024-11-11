Despite losing a part of his leg to a shark bite, Maui surfer remains ‘happy, grateful’

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — A Maui man who lost a part of his leg to a shark bite is now out of the hospital and thanking those who saved his life and helped him recover.

“I am so happy, I am so grateful,” said 61-year-old Wailuku resident Kenji Nonaka, whose right leg was severed from the knee down after a shark bit him a week ago.

The shark atacked Nonaka while he was surfing at Waiehu Beach Park, a popluar surfing spot also known as “Sandpiles.”

But despite losing a part of his leg, Nonaka has not lost his positive spirit or his love for the sport.

Nonaka has been surfing for more than 40 years and said he will not stop because of his injury.

He plans to get back on his board as soon as he is fully healed.

“I don’t know how to say it, but I need surfing for my life,” Nonaka added.

Nonaka just got released from the hospital and is recovering at home, surrounded by his surfboard collection and gifts from loved ones, and even people he’s never met before.

“We really appreciate everybody, everyone from when the accident happened, until now,” Nonaka’s wife Tomoko said.

Thinking about all of the generosity moves Nonaka to tears.

“I cry, but to me, it’s happy… big aloha,” Nonaka shared.

Renee Wilcox, a longtime friend of Nonaka’s and a fellow surfer, said, “Over the years I’ve known Kenji, he just exudes aloha to everyone and he’s just got the most incredible attitude.”

Nonaka also wanted to thank his friends for giving him aid until first responders arrived on the day of the attack, one of them used a surfboard leash as a makeshift tourniquet to try to stop the bleeding, which is why Nonaka is reminding others not to go into the ocean alone.

“If they no stay there, I guarantee make (die) already,” Nonaka said.

A GoFundMe page raised more than $94,000 to help cover Nonaka’s medical expenses, and he said the show of kindness is helping him move forward.

“I say thank you, everybody, for taking care of me. I’m so grateful. I’m lucky. lucky guy,” Nonaka said.

