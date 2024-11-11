Milwaukee firefighters rescue unconscious person from house fire

By Amy Fleury

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — The Milwaukee Fire Department rescued a person Sunday morning from the second floor of a burning home.

Firefighters were called to a home near Palmer and Wright streets at about 9:30 a.m.

They found a fire on the first floor of the house that, from the outside, appeared to be vacant, but an adult met firefighters and told them there was a person on the second floor.

There was zero visibility, but during a search of the second floor, firefighters found an unconscious person and transported them to the hospital.

“Due to the fact that there was somebody trapped and the fire was extending, it maxed out our first alarm assignment, so additional were called,” Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief Ron Firnrohr said.

The person’s condition is unknown. There were no other injuries.

No damage estimate is available yet, but there was significant damage to the building.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.