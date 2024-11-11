Skip to Content
Two in custody after 4-year-old fires gun, injuring 9-year-old in Milwaukee

    MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — Two women are in custody after Milwaukee police say a 4-year-old obtained a firearm that “unintentionally discharged,” injuring a 9-year-old.

The incident occurred at 4:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the 9200 block of North 75th Street.

The 9-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

A 27-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the district attorney’s office.

