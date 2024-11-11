West Allis family reunites with dog after she left with delivery driver

By Mary Jo Ola

WEST ALLIS, Wisconisin (WTMJ) — A West Allis family is grateful after reuniting with their dog, Bebop.

TMJ4 first told you about the 11-month-old American Bully on Tuesday. The family’s home security video shows Bebop approaching a delivery driver in a friendly manner and walking away with her. It happened while Charlie Kiefert was walking out of his garage. He panicked when Bebop was nowhere to be found.

The following night, the delivery driver brought Bebop home.

“The lady who picked her up returned her with her husband, and she delivered packages all day. They decided to bring her home. We were just happy that she’s home and glad that she’s safe,” Kiefert told TMJ4 News.

Kiefert said there was a language barrier with the couple. However, the driver relayed that after Bebop jumped into the car, she did not want to leave her outside. The worker returned to West Allis from her home in Chicago to try to find the dog’s family.

“I was crying my eyeballs out. Happy tears! She was like my life,” Kiefert’s daughter, Genevieve, recalled.

Kiefert says the delivery driver communicated that she never intended to steal Bebop.

Kiefert still has questions about why the driver did not try to connect sooner before leaving. Ultimately, Kiefert did not want West Allis police to pursue criminal charges against her.

“I don’t want to mess anybody’s life up with any type of problems, so as long as we got her back and she’s healthy, that’s all that matters,” Kiefert explained.

TMJ4 News reached out to the third-party company that conducted the delivery.

