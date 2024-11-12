2 arrested after 7-year-old girl shot in Harlem

By WABC Staff

HARLEM, New York (WABC) — Two teens have been arrested after an innocent 7-year-old girl was shot in the abdomen in Harlem on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened near West 145th Street and Bradhurst Street just before 3 p.m.

Police said the young girl was struck after gang members opened fire in broad daylight. She was apparently riding a pink scooter as her father walked beside her at the time of the incident.

19-year-old Daniel Idowu and an unnamed 17-year-old minor face a slew of charges following the shooting, including attempted murder.

The 7-year-old was rushed to Harlem Hospital in a police cruiser and police said she arrived in stable condition.

“When I ran up, I saw the cops carrying the girl to a patrol car. and then her dad was inconsolable that’s all I remember I had to calm her dad down,” witness Angel Casanova said.

“He was saying wish it was him that was shot. He was like I wish it was me they could of killed me they could have killed me.”

Police said the girl was shot in front of a Starbucks, and the front window was shattered by a bullet. At least 9 shots were fired.

“She was just in total shock looking down at her wound, it was just crazy,” Casanova said.

Police said the gang members were trying to take out a rival but missed and struck the girl instead.

Police quickly took the two suspects into custody and recovered the firearm. Authorities are apparently working to recover a second weapon.

“I really want to commend the quick response of the 30 and 32 precincts and we’re gonna see this through to justice. Clearly our hearts go out to the family, I pray for a quick recovery,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old woman was shot in the leg in an unrelated shooting at 217 West 127th St. in Harlem hours later.

She was also taken to Harlem Hospital where she is expected to be okay.

