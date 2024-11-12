Neighbors help family of 5 escape after car and home catch fire in Oklahoma

By Audrey Goodson

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A family of five escaped to safety after a fire sparked early Tuesday morning at a home in Moore.

Police told KOCO 5 that multiple people called 911 to report a fire at a home near Northeast 12th Street and Eastern Avenue. The calls initially came in as a vehicle fire, but flames had engulfed part of the home when crews arrived at the scene.

A neighbor said he woke up and saw the flames.

“I opened the garage door, and then I walked out and saw the next-door neighbor’s car on fire. And I was like, ‘Oh man. Let me go wake him up!” And so, I ran over to his house, and a neighbor across the street came out, too. And I gave him my phone and was like, ‘Here, call 911 while I try to get these people up,'” Gary Trueblood said.

He also told KOCO 5 that he helped the family make it out safely. Police said firefighters rescued pets that were inside the home.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.