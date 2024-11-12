PA man high on PCP and hallucinating crashes into house, before trying to break into another home, police say

By Katelyn Smith

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A man high on PCP and hallucinating jumped out of moving car, leaving it to crash into a home, before he tried to break into another house, Manheim Township police say.

The incident happened Nov. 4 on the 400 block of Atkins Avenue in Lancaster Township.

“An officer heard a loud crash while speaking to a neighbor regarding a suspicious person. The officer arrived at the scene of the crash and found a vehicle crashed into the front of an occupied residence. The vehicle was unoccupied, was running, and in drive,” a statement from police said. “A witness saw a male flee the area of the crash. An officer was aware of this male, Felix Ortiz (Jr.), from an encounter earlier in the day where Ortiz had been running around in public nude and under the influence of PCP.”

Another officer spotted Ortiz, 42, driving in a different vehicle and leaving the residence. The officer pulled him over and arrested him.

Police said while they were at the scene of the crash, two other victims approached an officer and said a man matching Ortiz’s description attempted to break into their home, and provided Ring camera footage of the incident.

Once at the police station, police said Ortiz admitted that he soaked cigarettes in PCP and was inhaling the drug.

“He explained that he was driving and began to see hallucinations, so he exited the vehicle while in motion. He attempted to get help, which is when he tried to get into the residence. He then went home and took a relative’s vehicle to return to the crash scene and get the crashed vehicle,” police said.

Ortiz was taken to the Lancaster County Prison. He’s charged with the following:

(2) Counts DUI-controlled substance (1) Count criminal trespass (2) Count DUS-DUI related (1) Count accident-damage attended (1) Count DUS (1) Count reckless driving (2) Counts unauthorized use of a vehicle

