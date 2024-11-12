Why did the chicken cross the road? Feathered friends appear at North Carolina courthouse

By Dean Hensley

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — While a town in Upstate South Carolina is dealing with monkeys on the loose, a small Western North Carolina town has two chickens roaming around the streets, searching for their owner.

According to a post on social media, one of the chickens was taken into custody by Brevard police on Nov. 12.

“She has not been claimed yet,” Police Chief Tom Jordan told News 13 at 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The Brevard Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the chicken had a tag on it. The post had a photo of Lt. Jason Page holding the chicken.

“Has anyone’s chicken crossed the road? This one was found at the courthouse,” the post said.

Anyone with information about the chicken was asked to call the Brevard Police Department at 828-883-2212.

Another post on social media said there was a second chicken roaming the streets of Brevard.

“Are you missing a few chickens? We caught one, the other is still roaming in town…found at the courthouse,” the post on We Really ARE Brevard’s Facebook page said.

Last week in Yemassee, South Carolina, at acompound that breeds monkeys for medical research, 43 of them escaped. According to the Associated Press, 30 of them from theAlpha Genesis facility have been recaptured as of Nov. 11.

