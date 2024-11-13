2 killed in Louisville factory explosion; one found dead hours later in the rubble

By Curadhan Powell & Alex Suckow

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Two people have died following a large explosion in Louisville.

Officials gave an update Wednesday morning.

The explosion happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Givaudan Sense Colour factory on Payne street. Part of the building collapsed.

Mayor Craig Greenberg started a Wednesday news conference with a moment of silence for the two employees who did not survive.

He said their families want privacy and wish for their names to not be released to the public at this time.

Givaudan released a statement that said, in part:

“We are grieving with the families, friends, and loved ones of those that were lost and injured during this very difficult time. City leaders have stated there is no ongoing threat to those in the immediate proximity or the surrounding community.”

Greenberg said the first was taken to UofL Hospital and died. The second victim was found in the rubble a little after midnight.

The mayor said Givaudan initially told them all employees were accounted for, but around 8 p.m., were notified someone may still be inside.

They searched and found them dead deep in the center of the collapse. It took 3.5 hours to retrieve them.

Louisville Fire Department Chief Brian O’Neill said when they first arrived on the scene, they knew about the building and realized they were dealing with a fire, structural collapse and hazardous materials.

He said they made an aggressive interior attack to put out the fire, got several victims out, and rescued a person who was partially buried.

Viewers told WLKY they heard or felt the boom from the explosion for miles, everywhere from the Highlands to Jeffersonville to Crestwood.

Beckman Fitness Hearst Owned windows broken at quills Jason Cardwell Some local homes and businesses were damaged as well, many of them having windows blown out.

If your home has damage, officials are asking you to NOT touch it or remove any debris. Call MetroSafe at 502-574-2117.

Explosion in Louisville damages nearby businesses, homes Almost 300 calls came into the 911 Center at the time of the explosion, according to Jody Meiman, executive director of emergency services.

He said there were a massive amount of power outages, but that all power was restored by Wednesday morning, except the blast site itself.

Meiman said they only evacuated about a one-and-a-half block area. Those who were evacuated were just those who couldn’t shelter in place due to their windows being broken out by the explosion.

He also said a LENS Alert went out to social media and those who subscribe, but realized several people reported a conflict of information. He said they were likely human error.

In all, there were 12 patients who were taken to hospitals after the explosion.

UofL Hospital’s Dr. Jason Smith said the types of injuries they received were burn, blast, blunt force and crush. Other patients are being treated at Baptist East Hospital.

He said that seven were admitted to their care. Four of them are in stable condition as of Wednesday morning, and three have been discharged after treatment.

Greenberg said they still don’t know what caused the explosion and that employees said everything was normal beforehand.

Sean Morrow, with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said they are working with Louisville Fire to help determine the cause of the explosion.

He said there is some surveillance video of it that they are reviewing.

Morrow said there is no reason to believe there was any “nefarious activity” involved.

After officials spent time monitoring air in the area, it was determined to be clear.

“We have not found anything that is hazardous or of concern. If there was, we wouldn’t have had our firefighters digging through the rubble,” O’Neill said.

The one-mile radius shelter-in-place and evacuations resulting from the explosion have has been lifted.

