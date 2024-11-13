Tiny home project pays off for Colorado high school students

By Karen Morfitt

COLUMBINE, Colorado (KCNC) — Did you ever take a high school math class and ask “How will I use this in the real world?”

“It made it more fun because we were using our hands,” Columbine High School senior Liam Evans said.

Evans and several of his classmates didn’t have to wait for that answer.

“They told us we were going to build a house,” Evans said.

A tiny house.

“We had a lot of issues making sure it was all straight and aligned we got it all fixed and it turned out a lot better than we thought it was going to turn out,” Evans said.

The class is Geometry in Construction, or GIC, and after two years and hours in Chelsea Cassina’s classroom…

“Hundreds of hours. It took hundreds of hours planning and prepping,” Cassina said.

It isn’t just complete…

“I’m just so excited, I cannot even handle it,”

It sold.

“I was just so drawn into the project and the accomplishment of these kids, and I loved their video,” real estate agent Jamie Leary-Sorenson said.

A video that was part of a marketing campaign was donated by the team at Keller Williams Advantage Realty.

“We came up with a couple of really cool promotions, and the students were great,” Leary-Sorenson said.

Leary-Sorenson has some experience telling stories, and was once a familiar face on CBS Colorado newscasts.

“The students sold the home. We had very little to do with it. It was all their hard work,” Leary said.

Stephanie Preston says she had been searching for the right fit for a while and not only was the Columbine tiny home exactly what she was looking for, but as a former teacher herself the lesson behind it was one she wanted to support.

“It’s about opportunities you may never have considered, and they did it.”

Funds from the sale, nearly $50,000, will go right back to students.

“It’s going to our school. It’s helping build the GIC program and help the school become a better place,” Evans said.

