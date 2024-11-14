Dallas influencer fights for return of her pet monkey, seized by police

By Marvin Hurst

DALLAS (KTVT) — Brandi Botello isn’t sure how she will get her pet spider monkey back.

The 29-year-old said Dallas Police stripped her of “Jorgie Boy” during an alcohol-related crash where Botello disputes she was the passenger. The primate was in the car during the incident.

Botello did not provide documents or a case number for CBS News Texas to confirm all of the details, including a charge of DWI. Irving Police, however, verified the event because the animal wound up in their jurisdiction.

“People might think like, ‘she’s being delusional. ‘Like, ‘she’s not going to get them back,'” Botello said. “And I’m just like, I’m going to keep fighting because that’s what moms do.”

The self-proclaimed social media influencer went public with her campaign to get Jorgie Boy back through GoFundMe, where she’s raised over $3,700. There was a single $3,000 donation.

Botello said she bought the spider monkey in Dallas from a friend’s ex-boyfriend in February 2022. She said the uniqueness of having Jorgie Boy collided with the challenges of caring for an exotic animal.

“They’re going to break things sometimes here and there, like, you got to change their diapers a lot, like almost 10 times a day,” she said. “You got to buy them food. You got to buy them clothes and they get, like, really attached to you.”

Botello said nothing, though, was too good for her Jorgie Boy. She even has a cell phone video of a room filled with people singing “Happy Birthday” to the spider monkey. She said the venue was rented for the monkey, and there was a birthday cake.

“Like, I’m so used to him being right there,” Botello said. “We’re constantly watching TV together or, like, eating together, taking naps together. Like, I’m just so used to him being right there. I’m so used to him, like, climbing on my bed rails, like, I miss him.”

Irving Police said the matter is not criminal. Botello can get Jorgie Boy back with the proper certifications. But where would they go?

Primate pets are illegal in Irving. Dallas Animal Services said that using primates as pets in Dallas is unlawful, too. It’s where Botello said she lives. Some primates are prohibited in Dallas, and others have regulations. Dallas grants permits to research facilities and similar usages.

That has not stopped the pet mother from trying.

“I made one mistake,” she said.

