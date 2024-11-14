Pet owner distraught after car stolen with her cats inside

By Kaicey Baylor, JT Moodee Lockman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman is heartbroken after she said her cats were inside her car that was stolen from the Canton neighborhood on Tuesday.

Officers responded to S Chester Street around 8:20 p.m. where a woman reported that she had double parked her Mazda and left the engine running as she unloaded items. When the woman returned about five minutes later, she said her car, and her cats, were gone.

“I can get another car but the bond that I have with my cats, I can’t,” said Shavonne Beachum.

Beachum described the pain after her cats — Clover and Squid — were taken away. She had an indescribable bond with her cats.

“Squid is my emotional support animal,” Beachum said. “I need that cat.”

On Thursday, police said they found Beachum’s car around unoccupied almost three miles away in the 5700 block of Cardiff Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Her cats were not inside.

Beachum said she is now offering a $500 reward to anyone who finds both of her cats.

Beachum said she moved to Baltimore from Arkansas weeks ago. Instead of settling in, she’s searching the city for her pets.

She said both of her cats are microchipped.

“I’ve got my daughter out here driving the streets with me at 11, 12 o’clock at night,” Beachum said. “I’ve been online. I put posts out.”

Beachum said she tried to track her gray Mazda through an app but was waiting for the car to stop to figure out its location.

“And they’re not going to stop the car because I still have the keys,” Beachum said Wednesday.

A police report notes an officer asked neighbors if their doorbell cameras caught the theft, but some weren’t operating at the time.

A police spokesperson said the car theft was the only stolen vehicle call on the block within the last 30 days.

“I just don’t understand why someone would watch me put the cats in the car and then steal the car,” Beachum said.

Police are still investigating this incident, and anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

