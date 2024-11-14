Video shows car ramming into Oklahoma police cars during high-speed chase

By Jason Burger

Click here for updates on this story

YUKON, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Yukon police arrested two men after a high-speed chase in Canadian County that involved multiple tactical vehicle interventions and collisions with police cars.

The pursuit began in Yukon and involved a pickup truck believed to be connected to an oilfield theft in northwest Piedmont. The suspect reached speeds over 100 mph as he headed west on Route 66 toward El Reno.

The Yukon Police Department, with the help of El Reno Police Department, attempted several tactical vehicle interventions to stop the truck.

The driver, a 58-year-old man, had a 32-year-old passenger with him.

Despite being stopped once, the driver sped off again.

“Approaching with speed, clear to TVI a second time,” said an officer in the body camera footage. “Clear, second TVI, 2125. He rammed me.”

During the chase, the suspect rammed a police car, disabling an officer’s vehicle.

Multiple TVI attempts were made before officers finally stopped the truck and arrested both men. The suspects have not been formally charged yet, but one of them is a convicted burglar.

Yukon police continue to investigate the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.