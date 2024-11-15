Police in Pennsylvania county issue kindness citations

By Anne Shannon

HANOVER, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Police in York County have a list of suspects they’re trying to track down, but it’s not the usual ones.

Grace Mullen organizes and runs a free senior program every Thursday at First Church of Hanover.

This week, she got a visit from Hanover Borough Police Lt. Joseph Bunty. He cited her for her kindness.

“Police are catching people doing something good and Hanover Borough stepped up and are giving a number of citations to people around the community who have stepped up and are doing great things and serving others,” said Jamie Noerpel, with the York County Safety Collaborative.

“My job is to get different churches and community groups working together to serve others the way Jesus did when he was here,” Mullen said.

Beckett Simpson got a citation for helping the YMCA’s Kids Come First program.

“Your charges are assisting someone in need, an act of charity or service and making the world a better place,” Bunty told the 13-year-old.

Simpson is guilty as charged. He hopes this type of getting caught in the act catches on.

“Because when people see what you do and they see the changes that it makes, it makes them also inspired to be able to create change,” he said.

Police also cited Emerson Ranken. His goal is to give out 12,000 coats with Coats of Friendship.

