Colerain police mourning loss of K9 Kudo

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Colerain Township police are mourning the loss of one of their K9’s that helped launch the department’s K9 unit.

In a post on Facebook, the department says K9 Kudo has died.

“Heaven gained a good boy today,” the department’s post says.

According to the department, Kudo helped launch Colerain police’s K9 Unit back in 2015, and “accomplished a lot” both during his police career and during retirement through Blue Line K9 project.

“To all of you who loved and supported him and his work with Blue Like K9 Project, please know how grateful we are,” the project said in a Facebook post.

